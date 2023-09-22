Special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 for interviews

PASO ROBLES — Eight eligible applications have been received to fill the vacant District 1 seat on Paso Robles City Council. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Council will hold a special meeting to discuss and interview applicants. The meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

On Sept. 7, the Council appointed Councilman John Hamon to fill the Mayoral vacancy created by the passing of Mayor Steve Martin. As a result of Hamon’s appointment as Mayor, the District 1 Council seat was immediately vacated. At the same meeting, following Mayor Hamon being sworn in as Mayor, the Council decided to fill the newly created vacancy in District 1 through an appointment process.

During that meeting, Council determined that the process would be as follows:

By Sept. 11, the Clerk would post the vacancy and an application for interested individuals;

The application period would remain open until Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.;

Any interested member of the public may self-nominate by submitting a completed application for the position to the City Clerk by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21;

Interviews of all eligible candidates would be scheduled for a Special Council meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.;

If necessary, interviews will continue on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at a time in the morning to be determined;

Should a preferred applicant be identified through the interview process, the Council will reconvene at the Oct. 3 meeting to make an appointment, and the Clerk will swear in the new Councilmember.

To be eligible, applicants must reside within District 1, which includes areas in North Paso Robles (see attached map).

Eight eligible applicants vying for vacant District 1 Council seat

The City Clerk received applications from qualified individuals as follows (listed in alphabetical order by last name):

Kris Beal Linda George Sarah Hinds-Martin Elizabeth Lee Joseph Manning Sharon Roden Michael Seden-Hansen Darryl Shaffer

According to the staff report, the “appointed Council member will serve until the next general municipal election in November 2024. At that time a consolidated special election will be held for District 1 and the successful candidate will serve a two-year term until November 2026.”

The Sept. 26 meeting agenda, along with candidates’ applications can be viewed here.

See the information below for how to attend, watch, or submit public comments for the meeting:

To attend this meeting virtually, register here: events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/ddfb0c58-00cf-4a30-aaa6-3e6326ab4924@1a5b5698-d524-42f2-abba-fb4615f7b1d6

Please note, this meeting will not be streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel due to a broadcast conflict.

Those wishing to provide public comment can call (805)865-7276 to provide public comment via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open throughout the meeting to ensure the opportunity to comment on each item heard by the Council.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 p.m. noon on the day of the Council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the Agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name.

