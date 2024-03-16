We are Jimmy & Leigh-Ann of Shift’N Gears Garage, an ASE Master Certified full-service auto repair shop. We are here to offer some monthly tips, tricks, and tales from the automotive industry. Whether you are fellow gearheads, garage aficionados, or maybe you think about blinker fluid (Hint, Hint, you don’t have any blinker fluid), we are here for you.

Green with Envy: Famous Shamrock Shades to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: Colors are making a comeback with new cars — and we are all here for it. Let’s look at some of the most iconic shades of green in the auto industry that have influenced the many variations we see today.

British Racing Green: Arguably the most recognizable green in the automotive industry, dating back to the early 1900s, the 1950s Jaguar D-Type might come to mind first and has been used on Aston Martin, Jaguar & Mini, just to name a few. The classic combination of British Racing Green with a tan interior even has a cult following with multiple Instagram accounts.

Viper Green: Viper Green originated as a factory option for the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7. This bright, eye-catching color has since returned to the Porsche palette for the 911 GT3 and 911 GT2, contrasting well with the optional carbon-fibre accents of the modern motorsport models. Porsche has clearly influenced the rest of the Volkswagen Group, with Viper Green being a popular choice as either a factory or special-order finish for various models under the Audi, Lamborghini and Volkswagen brands.

Dark Highland Green: This forest shade of green is a hallmark for Ford. A Mustang featured in the 1968 film Bullitt, driven by the one-and-only Steve McQueen was Dark Highland Green. Since the original movie car, Ford has released three generations of Mustangs in this color, making it a sought-after, nostalgic color choice for move and vehicle buffs alike.

Sublime Green: This eye-searing lime green was first introduced on various Dodge models in the 1970s. Best known for its use on the Charger and Challenger models. This exotic green color has seen a second resurgence in popularity in 2019 in the luxury import market of the Middle East.

