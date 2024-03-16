by Lynne Schmitz

San Miguel has plenty of good places to eat. Tucked away downtown at 340 14th St. is Taco Mafia, which offers indoor and outdoor seating. They’re open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (805) 467-5700 for reservations and take-out orders. Up the hill on 10th Street, near the Highway 101 overpass, Dos Hermanos offers an extensive menu of Mexican favorites at 1010 K St. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. They are open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call them at (805) 467-2460.

Next door to them, at 249 10th St., is the popular Leo’s American Café, offering a wide variety of breakfast and lunch favorites every open day starting at 7 a.m. On Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday, they close at 3 p.m., and on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, they close at 5 p.m. They’re closed on Tuesdays. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. If you’re hungry for Italian food, Manny’s Pizza, 1425 Mission St., has a variety of pizzas on its menu, which also includes sandwiches and salads. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (805) 467-2300 to order. They don’t make reservations.

San Miguel Market and Deli, on the corner of Mission and 13th streets, is well-stocked with groceries and features a fresh meat counter. They also have a take-out counter from which to choose fresh, tasty, cooked Mexican food favorites. Ryan Mhassen recently purchased the store at 1299 Mission St., renaming it Mission Market, Liquor and Deli. He is doing extensive refurbishment inside, stocking shelves with new merchandise, and expects to reopen the Deli by early summer. Now, let’s check into the library.

The San Miguel Library has been located in the old Justice Court building at 254 13th St. by the park for many years. I well remember choosing books there; I’d get lost in reading them. Librarian Grant Thompson is personable and helpful. There are more than just books in a library. San Miguel offers CDs and DVDs, state and county park passes, board games, sewing machines, and more. There are special events for special times, like Spring Break this month. On March 16, adults and teens are encouraged to come at 1 p.m. to make marbled Easter eggs in beautiful swirled colors.

The Library will supply the eggs and everything else necessary. The March 16 regular Workshop Wednesday project from 1 to 3 p.m. is “Balloon Racers.” The next day’s Workshop project from 1 to 3 p.m. will be “Magnetic Slime.” Every Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. is “Library Dog” time when children read to Emil, a dog provided by “Paws to Read” from Cambria. Every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. is Lego Club. Library hours are Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays 1 to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Happy Easter!

