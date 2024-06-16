Locals Celebrate Their Dad’s with Shared Photos

Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Top left to right: Ryan and Kennie Bugg; Lowell and Lily; Richard and Jim Reddick in 1976; Craig and Kynlie; Christianna and Chris; Wallace (Dad) and Jonathan Brown; Dino and Soraya Comes; Bill & Kelli Kneeland.

Happy Father’s Day! Happy Father’s Day! Left: Camille and Brett Anderson in 1996; Right: David LaHatte Mulvey, Jr., with children, David Joseph Mulvey and Susannah.

