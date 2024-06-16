Locals Celebrate Their Dad’s with Shared Photos

Ryan Bugg holding daughter Kennie Bugg
Happy Father’s Day!
Lowell and Lily
Happy Father’s Day!
Jim Reddick
Happy Father’s Day!
Craig and Kynlie 1
Happy Father’s Day!
Christianna and Dad
Happy Father’s Day!
Wallace Brown
Happy Father’s Day!
Dino and Soraya Comes
Happy Father’s Day!
Bill Kelli Kneeland in 2002
Happy Father’s Day!
Top left to right: Ryan and Kennie Bugg; Lowell and Lily; Richard and Jim Reddick in 1976; Craig and Kynlie; Christianna and Chris; Wallace (Dad) and Jonathan Brown; Dino and Soraya Comes; Bill & Kelli Kneeland.

Camille and Dad Brett
Happy Father’s Day!
Mulvey
Happy Father’s Day!
Left: Camille and Brett Anderson in 1996; Right: David LaHatte Mulvey, Jr., with children, David Joseph Mulvey and Susannah.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.