Summer is finally here! With more time being spent outside in the sun, we are excited to announce our June promotion. You can receive a discount of 20 percent off all sun care at the Natural Alternative! This includes brands such as All Good from Morro Bay, Badger, Derma E, as well as our aloe vera by Lily of the Desert. You can count on us to carry trustworthy and clean brands that don’t contain any chemicals such as oxybenzone and avobenzone. These chemicals are frequently found in sunscreen products and can act as endocrine disruptors. This is because they have been shown to interfere with the normal function of your endocrine glands. This interference can lead to hormone imbalances, specifically, major hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and thyroid hormones.

In 2021, the FDA presented updates to sunscreen regulations. They found that only two ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium oxide, could be classified as both safe and effective. Evidence suggests that few, if any, zinc or titanium particles penetrate the skin or reach living tissues. Whereas, the ingredients oxybenzone, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate and avobenzone have shown to be systemically absorbed into the body just after one use. The FDA also found that these chemicals can be detected on the skin and in the blood weeks after they had last been used.

Due to the potential harmful effects these ingredients can have on your body, you should constantly be on the lookout for them when purchasing sunscreen. Your skin is your biggest organ and easily absorbs everything you put on it on a daily basis. This is why it’s crucial to use only high-quality brands.

The sunscreen brands we carry in store are mineral based and contain sun protectant ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium oxide. It is mistakenly thought that since these ingredients are safe and clean they may not have a strong effect, however, they still succeed in creating a physical barrier that protects your skin from the UV radiation of the sun. These sunscreens protect your skin in a gentle yet effective way, with ingredients that are not only better for your body but for the environment as well. We carry sunscreen lotions, sprays, and sticks that you can choose from. Also, if you’re already suffering from a sunburn, make sure to pick up some of our aloe vera. Head down to our store located on 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles and check out our selection today!

We’re wishing you a fun and enjoyable summer,

The Natural Alternative

