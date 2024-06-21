Providing unrivaled member service has been the mission of Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) for more than90 years.

That commitment to service excellence is likely one reason why they have been voted Best Credit Union for an impressive 17 consecutive years in The Fresno Bee Best of Central California The People’s Choice awards.

Carrie Danielson, Branch Manager

EECU opened a branch in Paso Robles last June and is excited to be part of the community. Credit unions are known for giving back to the community and EECU is no exception. They have sponsored several local events, including the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District employee of the year and retirement events, the Chamber of Commerce annual gala and award ceremony, and the Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff — which raises money for local scholarships.

Branch manager Carrie Danielson has lived in Paso Robles for more than 27 years and says the credit union’s community involvement is a big reason why she wanted to work for them. “I like that we not only serve our members, but we also serve our community,” said Danielson, who started her career in the financial industry in 2009 working as a teller at a local bank and has been with EECU for more than a year.

In addition to offering traditional banking services, EECU helps empower financial wellness by teaching the basics of managing your money to people of all ages and offering online resources on its website. Last year, more than 13,000 people attended their free financial literacy presentations.

“One of the really amazing things we do is provide free financial wellness education to students of all ages to help them learn how to save, spend, and borrow wisely,” Danielson says. “We have employees who visit schools and they make learning about money fun and educational for the kids.

“We really are committed to making life better for our members and the community.”

EECU

2341 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles

(800) 538-3328

myEECU.org

