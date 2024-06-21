By BeeWench Farm

Since June is the best time to get all the delicious berries and fruit, try these two recipes for your next gathering and barbecue. If you’re having a barbecue and want to impress guests with a delicious dessert without turning on the oven, try grilled peaches. Make sure to choose peaches that are not too soft when getting them at the market so they hold up to the grilling. They taste great with a lot of different toppings and make a great addition to your morning yogurt breakfast (if you have any leftovers). As an appetizer, they are delicious with some fresh chevre from Stepladder Creamery, honey, and lemon. If you have the grill going later, make them into a delicious dessert with some peanut butter, olive oil, and your favorite scoop of ice cream.

If you want to bring something delicious, nutritious, and simple to a get-together or family outing, take a fruit salad. Everyone, especially kids, loves this, and it’s so simple and refreshing. You can substitute and add any fruits you love and make it ahead of time. I would add the basil right before serving, but it will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days with help from the acid of the lime juice.

The beautiful weather and bountiful produce is a great reason to visit a farmer’s market.

If you are looking for in season produce to brighten up your meals, here are some things available at the markets right now:

Fruits:

Strawberries

Blueberries

Cherries

Figs

Peaches

Raspberries

Vegetables:

Artichokes

Asparagus

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green beans

Peas

Peppers

Rhubarb

Summer squash

Tomatoes

Summer Bounty Fruit Salad

Ingredients

4 large ripe (but not too ripe) yellow peaches, sliced

1 cup raspberries or blackberries

¾ cup blueberries

Seeds from 1 medium pomegranate

6 large basil leaves, cut into ribbons

1-2 teaspoons honey

½ lime, juiced

Instructions: Add peaches, blackberries, blueberries, pomegranate seeds, and basil leaves to a large bowl. Drizzle honey and lime juice. Toss with tongs and enjoy! Substitute or add in any other fruits you love!

BBQ’d Peaches

Ingredients

For the peaches:

Ripe peaches, halved and pitted

Olive oil, for brushing the peaches

Topping ideas:

Lemon Chevre Peaches

Chevre (Stepladder Creamery)

Lemon zest and/or a drizzle of lemon olive oil (The Groves on 41)

Salt, to taste

Chopped roasted pistachios (The Pistachio Factory)

Drizzle of honey (Sierra Honey Farm)

Basil or arugula

Instructions: Mix lemon, chevre and salt together, then place on grilled peaches and top with pistachios, a drizzle of honey, and basil or arugula

Sundae Peaches

Drizzle of Peanut Butter Olive Oil (The Groves on 41)

Drizzle of Honey (Sierra Honey Farm)

Pinch of Salt

Sprinkle of Cinnamon

A scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream (Negranti Creamery)

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to medium high heat or about 400 degrees F. Brush peach halves with olive oil to prevent them from sticking to the grill. Place peach halves flesh-side down on the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes or until grill marks form. Only grill one side until the peaches are slightly juicy. Remove peach halves from the grill and serve with your desired toppings.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...