By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Tony Gaspar and Todd Evenson co-founded Connect Home Loans in 2007. The two wanted to take their past experiences in the mortgage business “and couple that with friendly and professional service that would exceed our clients expectations,” Evenson says. They have also expanded their banking relationships to better handle all of their clients’ residential mortgage needs.

“We can take care of all aspects of residential home lending including, but not limited to, conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA for both purchase and refinance,” Evenson explains. “We also originate loans for homes on acreage, multi-family, manufactured homes, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and reverse mortgages.”

The business values its surrounding community, supporting the Bearcat Boosters and other organizations throughout North County, including the Paso Robles Unified School District, Paso Robles Rec Foundation, and various churches. Gaspar has been on the airport commission for seven years, while in the past Evenson served on the board and as Board Chair for the Boys & Girls Club.

Amidst their support for the community, Connect Home Loans continuously sets out to meet beyond the needs of their clients. Their custom financial solutions for residential mortgages, including construction and investment properties, are tailored for their clients. Their website connecthomeloans.net also has a vast amount of helpful information for potential and current clients looking to find answers regarding purchasing a home, refinance, and reverse mortgage.

