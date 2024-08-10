Back to school is just around the corner, and whether you’re a student getting ready to go back to school, or just looking to improve the quality of your memory and sleep, The Natural Alternative Nutrition Center has the right product for you! This August, we are excited to offer 20 percent off all LifeSeasons products. This includes a selection of brain health products like Anxie-T, Rest-ZZZ, Focus-R and Neuro-Q. Keep reading to find out how these items can help improve your brain health!

As one gets older, it becomes more crucial to maintain good focus and memory. L-Theanine is an important amino acid and may support one’s mental focus and reduce stress. This amino acid works by stimulating activity in the brain knownas alpha waves. Alpha brain waves happen when one is wide awake and relaxed and this calm yet alert state is associated with better focus. Check out our products Focus-R and NeuroQ by LifeSeasons for memory and focus support. Studying and having to complete tasks under high stress can affect memory and other cognitive functions. Ashwagandha is a top choice in the natural medicine world when it comes to combating stress. In a 2019 study, researchers found that taking ashwagandha reduced people’s cortisol levels significantly when compared to a placebo. Check out our product Anxie-Tby LifeSeasons for stress support.

Getting enough sleep is essential for optimal brain function and well-being. Magnesium is a vital mineral that helps nerves and muscles work properly. Because of these qualities, research suggests that it helps promote healthy sleep schedules and quality sleep. Magnesium binds to the neurotransmitter GABA’s receptors, therefore increasing their activity and relaxing the body. Try GABA and Magnesium together in our Rest-ZZZ supplements by LifeSeasons.

Using the power of natural medicine, such as L-Theanine, Ashwagandha, GABA, and Magnesium, can benefit brain function in a variety of ways, regardless of age. Check out our selection this August to receive 20 percent off of brain health supplements by LifeSeasons! We’re located at 1213 Pine St. in Paso Robles and online at NaturalAlternativeNutrition.com.

Our team is wishing you a healthy school year,

The Natural Alternative

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...