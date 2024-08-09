As summer winds down, event calendars start to wind up. August is the time to “reap what you sow,” to celebrate a good harvest and a great summer!

Harvest Month is a reminder that purchasing seasonal foods at the farmers markets improves their flavors and nutritional values for you and supports small farms and businesses while stimulating our local economy. Paso is fortunate to have two weekly markets every week. On the corner of 11th and Spring streets, in front of the library. The Tuesday Market is from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Saturday Market, which includes handmade crafts, is from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Karyl Lammers

On August 19 our Full Sturgeon Moon appears as the first Supermoon in 2024. This moon is named for the large fresh water fish found in the Great Lakes this time of year. It can be the size of a bass or a Volkswagen. As a Supermoon, it is closest to the earth on this date and appears larger and brighter than other full moons. This lunar energy has a powerful influence on our deep feelings of love, romance, and relationships. Dean Martin sang about it: “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.”

There’s a “Persied Meteor Shower” on the 11th through the 13th of this month, one of the busiest showers of the year. This brings up the subject of stargazing. This event, done with the naked eye, is a great way to stay connected and balanced in life. To spend time looking at the sky on any given night, from a place of semi-darkness and relaxation brings a message from the cosmos that our problems are minuscule in the grand scheme of things. You gradually let go of the day and embrace the quiet, peaceful stillness of the night. Stress is lowered, your restless thoughts are quiet, you fall asleep faster, and stay longer. A perfect prescription, and the price is right!

“For my part, I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream”. Vincent Van Gogh. Join Paso Robles Main Street on Saturday the 24th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for one of our most popular events in the City Park. It’s time to browse and shop for gifts and treasures at the “Trading Day — A Vintage Market.” We’ll also be featuring “The Kids’ Flea Market,” where kids buy and sell with each other. It’s a great learning experience for the younger people and fun to watch.

Joining in the fun will be “Comictopia,” where you can come and unlock your inner child. This Comic Expo is an unforgettable celebration of everything from comics, superheroes, and science fiction. There will be vendors, food, and activities for everyone.

It’s free for you and fun for all ages.

With all the gifts of August, we’re ready to enter the fourth quarter of 2024. So often, people start to feel tired and drained. It’s easy to lose motivation and let our dreams slip away. It is a busy, joyful time of year.

