Paso Robles – Atascadero – San Luis Obispo

Paso Robles

Drive the City Civil Rights Rally

Dozens of local civil rights activists pushed for racial equality with a car procession through Paso Robles the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 20.

NAACP North County Engagement organized a “Drive the City” motorcade from 12-1 p.m. that started at Robbins Field and cruised through the city to celebrate Black History Month.

Five Below Store Opening

The chain discount store, Five Below, is set to open in April on Theater Drive in Paso Robles in the old Pier 1 location in the Target Shopping Center. This will be the first location in San Luis Obispo County.

Atascadero

America First Rally in Sunken Gardens

On Sunday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m., Unifying America held a rally at the Sunken Gardens in an effort to unify the Conservative/Patriot movement through an ‘America First’ agenda. Speakers included Bishop Gave Abdelaziz (Alpha Beth Ministries in Paso Robles) and Jason Anderson (Member of the Republican County Central Committee in San Luis Obispo). Over 100 people attended this event.

San Luis Obispo

SLO Street Medics Raise funds

SLO Street Medics raised $1500 for the cremation of an unhoused person who was reported deceased at Mitchel Park in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, Feb. 21. Community members who want to donate to the effort can send money via Venmo to @slostreetmedics.

Mini-Pantries Pop Up In SLO

Several cities in San Luis Obispo County have created pop-up mini pantries, willed with canned goods, dry goods, and toiletries.

Several of the pop-ups started from the Facebook group HelpSLO, founded by San Luis Obispo County resident Leah Wood.

HelpSLO is working in collaboration with local organizations and groups to connect pantry hosts with ready-to-go pantries. If interested in hosting a Little Free Pantry click here.

Protestors Rally Outside Whole Foods in Support of Better Treatment for Amazon Workers

Across the country, masked people holding signs lined up outside of Whole Foods and Amazon warehouses and distribution centers Saturday, Feb. 21, to protest working conditions for employees.

Several community members gathered near Whole Foods Market in San Luis Obispo to show their support for Amazon employees.

COVID-19 Outbreak at Jail

The outbreak began Saturday, Feb. 20, when a new inmate needed assistance from a staff member who was wearing full PPE. The inmate, now released, was later diagnosed with COVID-19, and since then, four jail staff have experienced COVID-like symptoms.

For sports, see our “Sports Weekend Update.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related