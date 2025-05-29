Graduation ceremonies and senior events planned in Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero

NORTH COUNTY — High schools across North County are preparing to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025. Families, educators, and community members are invited to honor graduating seniors at a series of events and ceremonies in Paso Robles, Templeton, and Atascadero.

Please find the graduation information for each of our high schools below:

Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles High School will hold its graduation on Friday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium, 2405 Spring St. The ceremony marks a major milestone for Bearcat seniors and their families and promises to be an evening of celebration, reflection, and pride.

Leading up to the graduation ceremony, PRHS seniors will participate in several important events:

Senior Awards Night will take place on Tuesday, June 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gil Asa Gymnasium. This invitation-only event honors students receiving academic and extracurricular awards.

On Wednesday, June 4, seniors will take part in the beloved Cap & Gown Graduation Walk, visiting local elementary schools to inspire future Bearcats. Students will load buses at 9:30 a.m., visit schools from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., and return by 10:45 a.m.

The graduation ceremony will once again be livestreamed. For more information on the 2025 graduation, visit prhs.pasoschools.org/apps/pages/graduation

Templeton High School

Templeton High School will honor the Class of 2025 with two key events: a Baccalaureate Ceremony on Sunday, June 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., and the official Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, June 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Volunteer Stadium. Both events will celebrate the academic achievements and future aspirations of this year’s graduating seniors.

Atascadero High School

Atascadero High School will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2025 with a ceremony on Wednesday, June 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atascadero High School Stadium. In the days leading up to the event, graduating seniors will participate in Elementary Site Walks on Monday, June 2, from 9 to 10 a.m., visiting local elementary schools to inspire younger students and reflect on their educational journey.

