A Virtual Event on Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The SLO County LGBTQ+ Mental Health Equity Task Force will present a first-time virtual community event, a Town Hall designed to bring us together to discuss mental health needs for LGBTQ+ individuals in SLO County, explore solutions, and connect with local resources. The event will be held on Zoom, Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will include:
• A presentation by Dr. Jay Bettergarcia, PH.D, M.A. of the findings of QCARES’ LGBTQ+ Needs Assessment, a months-long research project to identify specific mental health and wellness needs of the LGBTQ+ community as well as barriers to mental health care in SLO County.
• A discussion of the LGBTQ+ Mental Health Equity Strategic Plan, an opportunity for the community to learn about and provide feedback on a mental health equity agenda to provide tools and resources to address disparities facing LGBTQ+ individuals.
• A SLO County Resource Panel of local mental health providers, discussing how agencies are providing support and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals in SLO County.
This Town Hall event is both a call to action and unification for our community. The Task Force hopes to engage community members, partners, and stakeholders and elicit feedback regarding their strategic plan for change.
Registration is free, click here to register.
ABOUT
The Mental Health Equity Task Force is a collaboration of diverse community partners, working together diligently to develop a mental health equity agenda and offer tools and resources to address disparities facing all LGBTQ+ individuals. Partners include:
5 Cities Hope
Access Support Network
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
California Polytechnic State University
Central Coast Coalition For Inclusive Schools
Community Action Partnership of SLO County
Community Counseling Center
County of SLO Behavioral Health Department
County of SLO Public Health Department
Cuesta College Health Services
Department of Social Services
GALA Pride & Diversity Center
Hospice of SLO County
NAMI SLO County
RISE
SLO Hotline
SLO Police Department
SLO Suicide Prevention Council
Stand Strong
Tenet Health Central Coast
Transitions-Mental Health Association
Tranz Central Coast
Wilshire Health & Community Services
ABOUT
Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating stigma and promoting recovery and wellness for people with mental illness through work, housing, community and family support services. TMHA operates over 40 programs that served over 5,000 unique individuals and family members in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The emphasis of TMHA’s many services is to teach vital independent living skills, and build a framework for community re-entry through personal empowerment and hands on experience. Since 1979, TMHA has been dedicated to providing housing, employment, case management and life-skills support to teens and adults with mental illness; and support, resources and education for their loved ones.