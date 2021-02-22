A Virtual Event on Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The SLO County LGBTQ+ Mental Health Equity Task Force will present a first-time virtual community event, a Town Hall designed to bring us together to discuss mental health needs for LGBTQ+ individuals in SLO County, explore solutions, and connect with local resources. The event will be held on Zoom, Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will include:

• A presentation by Dr. Jay Bettergarcia, PH.D, M.A. of the findings of QCARES’ LGBTQ+ Needs Assessment, a months-long research project to identify specific mental health and wellness needs of the LGBTQ+ community as well as barriers to mental health care in SLO County.

• A discussion of the LGBTQ+ Mental Health Equity Strategic Plan, an opportunity for the community to learn about and provide feedback on a mental health equity agenda to provide tools and resources to address disparities facing LGBTQ+ individuals.

• A SLO County Resource Panel of local mental health providers, discussing how agencies are providing support and resources for LGBTQ+ individuals in SLO County.

This Town Hall event is both a call to action and unification for our community. The Task Force hopes to engage community members, partners, and stakeholders and elicit feedback regarding their strategic plan for change.

Registration is free, click here to register.

The Mental Health Equity Task Force is a collaboration of diverse community partners, working together diligently to develop a mental health equity agenda and offer tools and resources to address disparities facing all LGBTQ+ individuals. Partners include:

5 Cities Hope

Access Support Network

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

California Polytechnic State University

Central Coast Coalition For Inclusive Schools

Community Action Partnership of SLO County

Community Counseling Center

County of SLO Behavioral Health Department

County of SLO Public Health Department

Cuesta College Health Services

Department of Social Services

GALA Pride & Diversity Center

Hospice of SLO County

NAMI SLO County

RISE

SLO Hotline

SLO Police Department

SLO Suicide Prevention Council

Stand Strong

Tenet Health Central Coast

Transitions-Mental Health Association

Tranz Central Coast

Wilshire Health & Community Services

Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating stigma and promoting recovery and wellness for people with mental illness through work, housing, community and family support services. TMHA operates over 40 programs that served over 5,000 unique individuals and family members in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The emphasis of TMHA’s many services is to teach vital independent living skills, and build a framework for community re-entry through personal empowerment and hands on experience. Since 1979, TMHA has been dedicated to providing housing, employment, case management and life-skills support to teens and adults with mental illness; and support, resources and education for their loved ones.

