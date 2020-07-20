APD: No indication he is a current threat to community

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police Department continues to look for an armed man who evaded officers Sunday night, July 19.

“Although it appears the suspect was armed at the time, there is no indication that there is any current threat to members of our community,” APD stated in a press release Monday morning.

At approximately 11:11 p.m., an Atascadero police officer conducted a check on a vehicle in the Paloma Creek Park parking lot located in the 11600 block of Viejo Camino.

During the check, the driver fled in the vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The chase ended when the driver collided with a light pole at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Road.

The driver fled from the collision toward Motel 6 with what appeared to be a rifle in his possession. The other occupants of the car, all juveniles, were detained.

Atascadero police requested the assistance of the Paso Robles Police Department, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Officers established a perimeter and searched with an Atascadero Police Department K9 and air support.

“Following an extensive search as well as officers continually saturating the area, we were unable to locate the suspect,” APD stated.

The Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit is working to confirm the identity of the suspect at this time.

