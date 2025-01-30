Neal was chief deputy in 2008, then appointed to her current role in September of 2012

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Rita Neal informed the County Board of Supervisors she will retire in March. Neal, who joined the County Counsel’s office in 1998 as deputy county counsel, rose through the ranks of her office, assuming the position of chief deputy in 2008, then assistant county counsel, then appointed to her current role in September of 2012.

A Cal Poly graduate, Neal went to law school at Santa Clara University and worked in private practices in San Luis Obispo until taking a job with the County Counsel’s office.

“I was intrigued with public service from the beginning of my career and knew what direction I wanted to go,” Neal said.

Neal has guided the County of San Luis Obispo through some trying times. Her office advises not only the Board of Supervisors, but all the county’s various departments, commissions, and boards, as well as the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Regional Transportation Agency.

“It has been my honor and privilege to work in the County Counsel’s office for all these years,” Neal said. “I want to thank all the boards I’ve served for putting their trust and confidence in me and my amazing team. During my tenure at the county, I have been fortunate to work with wonderful county staff and an engaged public. My career and role as County Counsel has always been to do what is in the best interests of the county. That work was not always easy, but it has always been personally very rewarding.”

“We count on her in so many ways in everything we do. What can one say about a public servant who has given so much during her career, other than a heartfelt ‘thank you,’” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Ortiz-Legg. “The board has the deepest respect and gratitude for Rita and her years of service to the county. She has supported and guided all departments, helping them navigate the most challenging situations. While we reluctantly accept her resignation, we congratulate her on a job well done and the absolute best in a well-deserved retirement.”

Supervisor Bruce Gibson has worked with Rita for much of her tenure.

“Rita is an exceptional person and attorney and it’s been a great pleasure to know and work with her for more than 25 years,” he said. “During my time in office, she helped guide the county through extremely difficult events, always with her calm good nature and solid legal advice. Her strength, composure and commitment to public service are extraordinary. I, along with our organization and communities, will miss her greatly and wish her the best in her next phase.”

As the county’s chief legal advisor, Neal has had to be up to speed on the fast evolution of the law, remain unbiased in all her work, and present legal summaries and advice to every department and agency directly connected to the county.

“I get that it’s not always easy for people to understand all decisions made and sometimes that’s just the way the legal process works,” she said. “I understand everyone has a different interest, and I appreciate the fact we have a system that allows them to express their opinions.”

County Administrative Officer Matt Pontes said Neal has been a great example of a great county counsel.

“Rita has faithfully served the Board of Supervisors, the county, our employees, and our taxpayers with incredible expertise, tenacity, compassion, loyalty, and commitment,” he said. “She is the definition of a steadfast leader and mentors an excellent team of professionals that share her strengths in innovative, logical, and unwavering legal support. I am excited for Rita’s next chapter enjoying a very well-earned retirement and will miss her as an integral part of our dedicated team”.

Neal’s last day will be March 14.

