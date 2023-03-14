Salinas River expected to reach flood Stage, evacuation warnings in place

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles remains on alert for storms forecasted beginning early Tuesday, March 14, and continuing into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting the Salinas River will reach flood stage late Tuesday afternoon or evening. A local declaration of emergency remains in place, with City staff and resources prepared to respond to issues as they arise. It is strongly advised to avoid driving through, entering, or playing in moving water at all times.

Residents and businesses at the following addresses remain under an evacuation warning:

70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

If evacuations are necessary, an evacuation order will be issued, and an evacuation shelter will be established. Residents with questions about the evacuation warning can call (805) 227-7236.

All morning Recreation classes have been canceled (will monitor for evening classes), as has Storytime at the Library. The Senior Center will be closed, the Library will be open. The Library Study Center and YMCA will be open.

The City has sand available for anyone wishing to make sandbags to protect private property. Sand can be found at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. A shovel is onsite, but please bring your own sandbags as they are not available on site. If you need sandbags, they may be available locally at: Farm Supply, Home Depot, Kritz Excavation, Lowes, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Site One Landscaping and Steve Schmidt Topsoil.

Police and Fire personnel continue to contact individuals within the riverbed to emphasize the need to seek higher ground.

A warming center for the unhoused is scheduled to be open on March 14 at Paso Nazarene Church (530 12th St). Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served.

Residents needing to report non-emergency storm issues, such as a blocked storm drain or debris blocking safe travel on a City street, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Storm updates will be provided as necessary on PRCity.com and official social media feeds.

