SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A project to replace concrete pavement at five locations on US Highway 101 between Santa Rosa Road and Traffic Way in Atascadero will continue during the overnight hours beginning Monday, Apr. 19 through Friday morning Apr. 23.

These full closures will occur in both directions of US 101 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Motorists will detour from northbound US 101 at the Santa Rosa Road off-ramp or at the Hwy. 58 off-ramp and travel between El Camino Real/Hwy. 58 through Santa Margarita to reach US 101 and the reverse for southbound traffic.

Motorists can expect traffic delays not to exceed 10 minutes. Electronic message boards and detour signs have been posted to inform the public about this roadwork.

The contractor for this $9 million project is Guy Atkinson of Irvine, CA. This project is scheduled to be complete by the end of next month.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

