PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to a fire at the Dry Creek Apartments on Alamo Creek Road in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, fire officials responded to the call at Dry Creek Apartments at around 8:04 a.m.

Multiple fire crews responded to the second alarm call, including CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, eight units are out of service, and 40 residents were displaced by the fire. No one was injured in the fire. Flames were visible from the top and bottom levels.

Some residents jumped from a second-story window to escape the flames.

Fire crews from CAL Fire, Templeton, San Miguel, Atascadero, and Atascadero State Hospital assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Crews have located what they believe to be the origin of the fire and are currently investigating the cause. There is no timeline for when the cause will be determined.

