SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will hold their next regular meeting on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found on the District’s website.

All persons desiring to speak on any Board item, including the Consent agenda, Closed Session or during the general public comment period are asked to fill out a “Board Appearance Request Form” and submit to the Clerk of the Board prior to the start of the Board item. Each individual speaker is limited to a MAXIMUM of three (3) minutes.

Person(s) who wish to submit written correspondence to the Board of Supervisors regarding an agenda item may send it to Boardofsups@co.slo.ca.us. Please indicate in the subject line the agenda item number (e.g. Item No. 9) on which you are commenting. All correspondence is

distributed to each Board of Supervisor and will become part of the official record of the board meeting.

Links to view the meeting live can be found on the District’s meetings and agendas page.

