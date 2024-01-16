SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The County of San Luis Obispo Elections Office is putting out a final call for poll workers to assist with the Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024, and they encourage anyone with a passion for community service and democracy to apply.

The office is wrapping up preparations for Election Day, which is seven weeks from today. One of the final steps is confirming its roster of poll workers who’ll staff precincts around the county on March 5.

Spots are filling quickly but a few opportunities remain in various communities. Responsibilities include precinct set-up prior to the polls opening, assisting voters when they sign in, issuing ballots and accepting vote-by-mail ballots cast in person, and packing up and accounting for ballots and supplies when the precinct closes at 8:00 pm.

Individuals who serve as clerks will receive $48.50 for a half day or $97 for a full day, plus a $20 bonus for attending training offered in advance of Election Day. Those who serve as inspectors will receive between $117 and $142, depending on their assignment, plus $20 for attending training.

“Serving as a poll worker is really a gift to your community, since local elections depend on the efforts of these valuable team members who step up to help on Election day,” according to Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

Leo Kennedy was one of those who stepped up and said of his experience, “I must say that I was impressed with the way our voting system bends over backward to be flexible about adapting to the needs of voters.”

The SLO County Elections Office works hard to uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality in the electoral process, so while local organizations may “adopt” a poll to staff with members of their group, organizations affiliated with any political party are not currently allowed to participate in this way. Per Clerk-Recorder Cano, “That decision stems from the necessity to prevent any perception or possibility of partisanship within the polling place. It is crucial that the neutrality of the poll workers is beyond reproach to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.”

Former poll worker Kennedy further noted, “I worked the PM shift and was also impressed by how well ballots were guarded and how unused materials were counted and documented after voting ended. I came away from the experience confident of the reliability of our process and enlightened regarding the complexity and effort that goes into making it so.”

Anyone interested in working as a poll worker for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election can find more information at slovote.com/pollworkers and can contact the program coordinator at precinctworker@co.slo.ca.us or (805) 781-4989. This includes high school students who are at least 16 years old, attend a public or private high school, and have a minimum 2.5 GPA.

