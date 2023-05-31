Community organizing petition for traffic control methods on road where accident occurred

TEMPLETON — A car accident last Thursday night, May 25, left a 15-year-old teen from Templeton in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Las Tablas Road near Hawley Street in Templeton.

The community has raised over $70,000 for the injured Templeton High School student, Addyson Nixon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Nixon was walking south across Las Tablas Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on the same road. The impact was forceful, with the teen suffering severe injuries. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported Nixon to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, and she was then flown to Valley Children’s Hospital, where she now remains in stable condition.

CHP officers confirmed that the 38-year-old female driver from Templeton remained at the scene following the accident. While the investigation into the crash is still ongoing, authorities stated that there is currently no suspicion of drugs or alcohol playing a role in the incident.

News of the tragic accident spread rapidly throughout the community, and in a heartwarming display of support, a GoFundMe account was created to assist the girl’s family. As of Tuesday, May 30, more than $75,000 has been raised for Nixon. Reports from family and friends say her dog, Dodger, also suffered from minor injuries but is overall recovering well.

Updates on Nixon’s condition have been shared through social media. On May 27, a post indicated that Nixon was doing well. Both Nixon and her mother, Sami, who is a teacher’s aide in the community, were able to get some much-needed rest. Although nerve pain is to be expected, medical professionals have not identified any unexpected complications thus far. The family expressed their gratitude for the exceptional care provided by the staff at the Children’s Hospital and the unwavering support they have received.

According to the same social media post, friends have said they will be creating a petition for speed bumps or other traffic control methods on Las Tablas Road, where the accident occurred.

With Templeton being under the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors jurisdiction, Paso Robles Press contacted District 1 Supervisor John Peschong regarding the petition. Though no one has reached out to Peschong regarding a petition and traffic control changes, he said he would begin steps to have the area analyzed by Public Works.

“I certainly would be willing to look at it and bring it before the board if it’s needed,” said Peschong. “It’s a terrible tragedy for something like that to happen.”

Nixon’s injuries are significant, including fractures in her neck and hip, as well as swelling and bleeding in the brain. A social media update from May 30 indicates Nixon is out of ICU and heading into a rehabilitation center, and surprising doctors with her steadfast path to recovery.

Paso Robles Press reached out to family friend representatives for the Nixon’s who sent us the following letter from Sami:

On Thursday, May 25 I received a terrifying phone call that my daughter, Addyson, was struck by an SUV, while walking her dog. Addy was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital’s ICU. She sustained multiple injuries along with a broken neck, nerve damage, and head trauma, affecting her short term memory. The staff at Valley Children’s Hospital continue to work carefully and tirelessly to restore her health.

Although we have a very long road ahead, Addy is getting stronger every day. She is a miracle. I am blown away by the strength, courage, and perseverance my girl has. She is a warrior.

I am overwhelmed by the love and support of this community. The gratitude I feel for the outpouring of support from this community is endless. Although it’s hard to respond to messages, the thoughtful words from friends and family by text, card, and social media platforms are giving me strength to fight this battle with Addyson. You all are giving us hope.

I will never be able to properly articulate the depth of the gratitude I feel. To all of the nurses and doctors at Valley Children’s Hospital, and to you all, our friends and family in this community, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Please continue to pray for Addy and our family.

With love,

Sami

On Wednesday, May 31, Jack’s Bar and Grill in Templeton held a fundraiser for Nixon, and more fundraisers are in the works.

You can support Nixon through the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/4585f646, or you can participate in the Addy Strong Fundraiser at Barton Wines on Friday, June 2. More information on that fundraiser can be found here bartonfamilywines.com/…/addy-strong…/

