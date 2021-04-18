John Segale, the spokesperson for the Smart family, released the following statement:

Tonight, there is a candlelight vigil in Paso Robles at Downtown Park beginning at 7 p.m. The Smart family will not be attending, but they have provided the following statement.

“While we are not able to join you for the candlelight vigil, we are with you all in spirit. Your love for Kristin and your unwavering support for our family for the past 25 years has been amazing and deeply appreciated. Many became involved more than two decades ago, like the relentless, Dennis Mahon, and our outstanding legal team, Jim and Garin Murphy and Mark Connelly. You all have filled our hearts, helped pick us up and powered us forward to this point in time. The day of reckoning is coming, and soon we will all gather together to celebrate Justice for Kristin.”

New photo released of the Smart Family. From left to right: Denise and Stan Smart, their son, Matthew, and their daughter, Lindsey Smart-Stewart.

