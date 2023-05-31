PASO ROBLES — A tragic traffic collision occurred Tuesday night, May 30, at the SR-46 and SR-41 Interchange (At The “Y”), resulting in the loss of a life. The incident took place at approximately 7:14 p.m. when a 2021 Ford Explorer, driven by Kayleigh Pearson (37) with passenger Emma Pearson (41) — both of Hanford, was traveling eastbound on SR-46B towards SR-41 at an unknown speed. Simultaneously, a 2006 Toyota Rav4, driven by Jesse Moore (31) of Gilroy, was heading westbound on SR-46, approaching SR-41, also at an unknown speed.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Ford failed to yield to oncoming traffic and made a direct turn into the path of the Toyota. As a result of the collision, both occupants of the Ford sustained minor injuries. However, Moore, the driver of the Toyota, suffered severe injuries and had to be airlifted to Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Despite efforts to save his life, Moore was later pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained from the crash. The authorities have already notified the next of kin of the fatal victim.

While impairment is not suspected at this time, the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation. Law enforcement officials are working diligently to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic accident. Authorities will continue their investigation to shed light on the events that led to this devastating collision.

