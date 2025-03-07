Local athletes shine in baseball, softball, tennis, and track events across the region

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Youth Baseball League celebrated the start of its season with an exciting opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 28, at Bynum Field in Sherwood Park. Players, coaches, families, and community members gathered to mark the occasion and show their support for local youth baseball.

A special thank you was extended to Paso Robles High School baseball coach T.J. Durfee for bringing his entire coaching staff and the Bearcat varsity baseball team to support the young athletes. Mayor John Hamon had the honor of throwing out the first pitch, while City Councilmembers Kris Beal, Fred Strong, and Chris Bausch were recognized for their ongoing support of the league. Justin Smith performed a stirring rendition of the national anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the event. The league’s executive board also received praise for their dedication and countless hours spent preparing for the season.

Templeton Softball Secures 7-4 Victory Over Nipomo

Templeton’s offense was on full display in a 7-4 win over Nipomo. Bailey Fiorenza led the charge at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Emma Kriling contributed a strong performance, hitting 2-for-3 with an RBI and two doubles. On the mound, Tegan Jay delivered a complete-game effort, pitching all seven innings while allowing nine hits, striking out two, and walking just one batter. The Eagles’ strong start sets the tone for what promises to be a competitive season.

Templeton Boys Tennis Battles Lompoc

The Templeton High School boys tennis team showcased determination and skill in their matchup against Lompoc on Feb. 18. The team put forth a strong effort, competing in a series of hard-fought matches. With the season in full swing, fans can look forward to more exciting performances from the Eagles on the courts.

Atascadero Track Stars Shine at Memorial Meet

Atascadero High School’s track and field team delivered standout performances at the Memorial Meet on Saturday, March 1. In the mile run, Gabi Ramsey surged over the final 500 meters to claim victory with a time of 5:27—an early-season mark that qualifies her for the CIF meet in May. Bella Tomasini followed closely behind, finishing second with a strong 5:29.

In the 800-meter race, Oscar Allen battled strong winds to secure a commanding win with a time of 1:59, earning his place at CIF in May.

Additionally, congratulations are in order for Cole Loney, who has been selected as a CIF Central Section Scholar-Athlete, representing the CCAA. He will be recognized alongside other outstanding student-athletes on May 5 at The Gardens in Tulare.

