PASO ROBLES — Applause Children’s Theater (ACT) is bringing the beloved story of “Shrek Jr.” to the stage for a fun-filled, family-friendly theatrical experience. Audiences can enjoy this high-energy production from March 27-29, at the Christian Life Center. With stunning costumes, lively music, and plenty of laughter, this performance promises to entertain theatergoers of all ages.

The story follows an ogre named Shrek, whose peaceful swamp is suddenly overrun by fairytale creatures exiled by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In an effort to reclaim his home, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona, who is set to become Farquaad’s bride. However, Fiona harbors a surprising secret that could change everything. Alongside his loyal and hilarious companion Donkey, Shrek embarks on a journey of self-discovery, adventure, and friendship.

The production will take place at 1744 Oak St. in Paso Robles. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m., Friday, March 28, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 29, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $15 for children, with free admission for children aged three and under when seated on a lap. Tickets can be purchased online at champ.ly/EwFIZmMz

A special discount on adult tickets is available by using the code PRPRESS at checkout.

Applause Children’s Theater encourages the community to secure tickets early, as this production is expected to sell out. Audiences can look forward to an unforgettable show filled with humor, heart, and dazzling performances.

For more information, visit applausechildrenstheater.com

Feature Image: Young actors from the Applause Children’s Theater are shown. ACT will be performing “Shrek Jr.” for four shows on the dates of March 27-29. Photo provided by Applause Children’s Theater

