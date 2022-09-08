Bearcats win seventh game in a row over Greyhounds

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Bearcats and Atascadero Greyhounds played what was possibly each team’s most anticipated game of the season last Friday night, Sept. 2, at the Atascadero Memorial Stadium.

The Bearcats pulled out a 35-21 victory over the Greyhounds. With the win, the Bearcats up their record to 1-1, while the Greyhounds fall to 0-3.

The win for the Bearcats gives them a 62-30-4 record against the Greyhounds, and their seventh consecutive win in the rivalry.

advertisement

805 Broadcasters live-streamed the game with play-by-play commentary and analysis. This was the broadcast company’s first live-streamed game since the unexpected loss of The Voice of Paso, Jim Wiemann, who passed away on Aug. 4.

Filling Wiemann’s shoes were Connor Allen and John Doss on the game’s live play-by-play commentary.

The stadium was packed with fans ready for a competitive game — and the players did not disappoint.

The first half of the game was packed with all the things we love about rivalry games.

In the first quarter, Greyhounds quarterback Kane Cooks rolled out to the left with a throw intercepted by the Bearcats on the 44-yard line. Bearcats would turn that interception into an eight-play, 56-yard drive for the first touchdown of the game.

On their next drive, the Greyhounds threw a second interception to the Bearcats that was taken 63 yards to the house for a “pick six”. At this point, fans may have been thinking this was a blowout game, but as Doss reminded us, this was a rivalry game and the Greyhounds did not let the Bearcats’ steady start derail them.

Atascadero would receive the ball to kick off the second half of the game. They methodically marched their way down the field for a 13-play touchdown, hinting at a potential Greyhounds comeback.

With a “shanked” punt from the Paso Robles, Atascadero took the ball at the 34-yard line again, working its way down the field where Mason Degnan made a great play, going up and over the defender and into the end zone and finally tying with the Bearcats.

The Bearcats would answer back in quick succession with a 38-yard run by Conner Bowman and Keo Kemp finishing off for the Bearcats’ third touchdown of the night.

It wasn’t long before the Greyhounds came back on the scoreboard after Cook made his second touchdown of the game, tying the score at 21-21, where it would stay for halftime.

The second half of the game was not as eventful for the Greyhounds as the Bearcats’ Bowman rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the last five minutes of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter heated up for the Bearcats, who recovered a fumble by the Greyhounds on their own 15-yard line.

Bearcats then made another interception at the Greyhounds’ 36-yard line, soon making it within the Atascadero’s 20-yard line.

With just two minutes left on the clock, Bowman sealed the Bearcats’ win with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, for a 35-21 lead that would be the eventual final score.

Atascadero head coach Vic Cooper told Atascadero News/Paso Robles Press, “It was a tough one [game] to lose. We felt we matched up with them favorably. In the end, we wore down. They were stronger in the fourth quarter. Mason Degnan and Celtin Vert had great games for the Hounds.”

This Friday, Sept. 9, the Bearcats will meet with the Monache Marauders of Porterville on the field in a non-league game. The Marauders currently sit with a 1-2 season record after their 40-20 non-league loss to Wasco.

The Greyhounds are now preparing for their Friday night match against the Everett Alvarez Eagles in Salinas. The Eagles are sitting with a 1-1 season record after their last non-league game against Independence in San Jose, which resulted in a 28-0 victory for the Eagles.

Photos by Rick Evans / PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...