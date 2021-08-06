Roberta Burgh, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday, January 23, 2021. Roberta was born July 17, 1946, in Atascadero, California, to Bunn and Blanche Turnbow of San Miguel, California. Roberta’s early years were spent chasing her two sisters, Rayola and BertAnn, along with their cousin Rex, around the streets of San Miguel. Roberta attended Lillian Larson Elementary School and Chaffer High School. In 1963 she married Edward Burgh in Las Vegas, Nv.

Thus, began the first phase of Roberta’s life, that of wife and mother. Raising her two sons, Jeff and Robert, was the highlight of her life. She spent countless hours volunteering at school as Cub Scout Den Mother, youth sports coach, and tutor. She was always there for her family no matter the need; she was happy to give. She loved every minute.

Once Roberta’s boys were on their own, the second phase of her life began, that of Educator. In 1983 Roberta decided to head back to school to attain her teaching credential, which she did in 1993 when she graduated from Cal Poly and began her teaching career. After a few years in the classroom, she began to yearn for a position in school administration and went back to Cal Poly, where she received her Masters’ degree in school administration in 2003. With her Masters’ in hand, Roberta moved from the classroom into the principal’s chair for the rest of her career. Over the years, Roberta was always there to provide guidance and support to countless students and educators. She loved every minute.

Roberta’s third phase, that of grandmother began in 1989 with the birth of her first grandson Jonathan. Soon to follow were Amanda, Steven, Shawn, and Amber. Funny “Grandma,” as the grandkids like to call her, was always there. Whatever the time of day or the need, one call to Funny Grandma, and all would be set right. She was at every birth, graduation, and game. She loved every minute.

Roberta’s fourth phase, that of great-grandmother, began in 2016 with the birth of Bennett, Shepard, the middle child, and finally, in 2019, baby Gibson joined the Jonathan Burgh family. Once again, Roberta was in her element. Funny Grandma was always there to help, to provide words of encouragement, or sound advice. She loved every minute.

Roberta’s ability to give was not limited to just her family or career. She volunteered as a foster parent at her church, overseas missions, local homeless shelters, and most recently could be found demonstrating in support of the Paso Robles Police Department. When not volunteering, Roberta could be found running around Paso Robles with her cousin Christy Awalt or at the local pool with her swim friends. She loved every minute.

Throughout all the phases of her life, Roberta had one speed, full throttle. Everything she did, she gave 100% – family, career, church, friends, volunteerism, all 100%. She loved every minute.

Roberta is preceded in death by her mother and father, many aunts and uncles, Cousin Rex Awalt, and niece Scotty Bagwell. In addition, Roberta leaves behind her sisters Rayola Turnbow Bagwell, BertAnn Turnbow Deline (Gordon); her son’s Jeff (Carol) and Robert; grandchildren Jonathan (Emily), Amanda, Steven, Shawn, and Amber; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Shepard, and Gibson; Cousins Christy Awalt and Mary Valdez; and niece Janine Drake and nephews, Todd Deline and John Bagwell.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. on August 13, 2021, at the San Miguel Park, 1325 K Street, San Miguel, Ca.

