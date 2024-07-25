Betty Rose Lightfoot (93), our loving family Matriarch, finished her work here on earth when the Lord called her home on June 8, 2024.

She was born Betty Rose Weber, the eldest of seven children, on Jan 8, 1931, in Delmont, South Dakota. She grew up on the family farm and weathered many of life’s storms, including the depression and dust storms that hit the Weber family hard.

In 1950, Betty married Curtis Lightfoot. Although newlyweds, she stepped up at the age of 19 to raise her 6-year-old sister, Kathy. Two children were born, Douglas and Diane. They packed up and moved their family to California in 1957 so Curt could pursue his goal of becoming a pro golfer. They both were regular club champions, but Betty had natural golf talent, winning about every tournament she entered.

Over the next few years, all of her siblings moved to California. Her home was often the center of activity, and many siblings lived off and on with her family. She was an extraordinary chef, cooking huge dinners with a smile. She loved having her family together. She didn’t turn anyone away, and they always left with a full belly and lots of leftovers. Christmas was especially exciting for the kids as her presents piled all the way to the ceiling. She made life special for those around her.

Betty had strong biblical morals, and she taught her children to love others as you would want to be loved. She had an amazingly positive attitude, quickly overlooking offenses and wholeheartedly forgiving others. Family and friends would frequently confide in her, knowing she was wise, wouldn’t give advice unless asked, and would hold their words in confidence. She knew all the dirt but spoke kindly of others and didn’t gossip.

Betty became a specialist for the Inland Empire gas company for three decades. She often used her skills in communication to calm upset customers. She and her husband were co-owners of Diamond Bar Auto Parts. With her determination, she went back to college in her 60s to finish her degree, earning honors in business administration from Cal Poly Pomona. She was loving, wise, and smart, with the results of her IQ test validating her superior intelligence. She served as the director of the Inland Empire Women’s Business Federation.

Betty would frequently say, “My greatest contribution was my two wonderful children.” Unfortunately, her son, Douglas, died from cancer at the age of 42. Her daughter, Diane, cared for him until he passed. Betty carried herself with strength and dignity and overcame breast cancer several years later. She loved her family and was the central hub of all her siblings and their children. She enjoyed cooking Monday night dinners for her family every week. Her home was always filled with love, laughter, and good fixins.

Her husband, Curt, passed away in 2011. She traveled much of the world with her daughter, sister Joyce, and sisters-in-law Ann, Vivian, and Bev.

Betty was an active member of the Multiflora Garden Club for many years and loved her flowers and beautiful backyard garden. Betty loved her country and helped to educate others through her participation in the Atascadero Republican Women Federation. She was involved in her community’s issues and attended city council meetings. She enjoyed genealogy and researched her family through hundreds of years.

Betty had beautiful vocal skills singing in the First Baptist Church of Claremont Choir. She also served the Lord as a board member and deacon and had a gift for hospitality, always helping, cooking, and visiting the sick. Most recently, she attended Refuge Church and the services held at Compass Rose by Calvary Chapel.

Betty lived in Rancho Del Bordo Estates and served the community as a Board Member/Editor, and wrote articles for the newsletter. She was also a member of the Elks Club. In 2022, she developed memory loss, and her daughter assisted her until she moved into The Oaks of Paso Robles Compass Rose in 2024. She developed loving relationships with staff and other residents of the memory care unit.

She was a wonderful, loving person and the rock of our family. She will be greatly missed by her Daughter, Diane (Randy), Grandchildren Ryan (Janeta), Tisha (Nick), Joseph (Ginny), and Jennifer; Daughter-in-Law Debbie; Great-Grandchildren Allie, Ben, Emi, and Mila; Sisters Joyce and Kathy, Brother Don and 11 very loved Nieces, nine very loved Nephews, numerous friends, and Cousins. She especially loved her dog, Zoie.

Upon her leaving this earth, we know she heard the words from our Lord: “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” For information about the celebration of life, please contact Diane at 805-748-0558.

