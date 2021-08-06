Violet Marie Claud, 89, of Atascadero, with family by her side, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2021.

Her parents, Mary Effie and W. Noel Teague were married on January 22, 1930. Violet was born two years later in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on February 7, 1932

Vi attended John C. Fremont High School in Los Angeles. One evening while out with friends, she met Ewing Brown (E.B.) Claud, Jr. As their relationship grew, they learned the most important thing they had in common was their faith in Jesus Christ and their future desire to serve Him. After both graduated in 1949, at the ages of 19 and 18, they were married on July 1, 1950.

Soon after, E.B. entered full-time ministry, and Violet became a pastor’s wife. Their passion for missions, especially in working with children, took them to Bakersfield, where Pastor E.B. Claud, Jr, became a missionary with the American Sunday School Union. By this time, their young family was growing! They welcomed John Ewing in ’52, Diana Lynne in ’54, and Daniel Wayne in ’56. By 1960, the family had moved to Newberry Springs, CA, where E.B. became the new Pastor at Newberry Springs Community Church. In addition, Vi taught Sunday school and helped lead summer youth camps as a counselor, nurse, or wherever there was a need.

In 1961, Ronald James was born; and their immediate family was now complete. In 1970, E.B. learned of a pastoral position opening at Atascadero Memorial Church, where Vi’s Mom (Mary) was a member. The faithful couple answered the Lord’s call, as E.B. accepted the position of Pastor and moved the family to Atascadero. At his suggestion, the church name was later changed to Atascadero Bible Church, and for 25 years, the Clauds led in ministry, volunteered in the community, and raised their family.

Violet loved her Lord and Savior. Her Bible was never far, and her singing or humming of great old hymns of faith could always be heard. She taught her children to love Scripture and to let the Holy Spirit guide them. Her greatest joy was to see them all accept Jesus Christ as their Savior.

Vi was married to E.B. for 44 years until his passing on November 1, 1994. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary (’83), Noel (’95), and son John in 2013.

She is survived by her sister, Vicki Jones (Elton), daughter Diana Bermingham (Tom), Daughter-in-law Beverly Claud, son Dan Claud (Dianna), and Ron Claud (Anita), and close nephew Tim Williams. Her rich and beautiful legacy includes ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of Vi’s life on Saturday, August 28, at 10 am at Atascadero Bible Church.

