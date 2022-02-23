Virgil Loren Lawmaster, son of the late Virgil Del Lawmaster and Betty Jo Wilkerson, was born October 04, 1954, in Hominy, OK. Virgil passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 12, 2022.

He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1973 to 1977, when he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Virgil was united in holy matrimony to Lisa Aline (Bettencourt) Lawmaster, in 1990 and was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Loren Lawmaster of Oklahoma City, OK, Monica Lawmaster Frazier of Copperopolis, CA, Melinda Lawmaster of Naples, FL, Ashley O’Mara Cryer of Paso Robles, CA, Larry Lawmaster of Valley Springs, CA, Cheyenne Lawmaster Olson of Angels Camp, CA, Jeremiah Gourd of Tulsa, OK, son-in-law, Lance Frazier, son-in-law, Brandon Olson, 16 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on March 11, 2022, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m., located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203.

