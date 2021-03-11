John Paul Salgado, Sr., died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Salgado.

Mr. Salgado leaves his brother, Frank Salgado, and his four sons, Donnie Garcia of Arizona, Steve Garcia, John Paul, Jr., and Joseph A. Salgado, all of Watsonville.

Mr. Salgado was a native of Templeton, California. He served in the Army Air Corps in WWII. When he returned, he was a barber for ten years. Mr. Salgado worked as a Union carpenter and was a member for over 50 years.

He moved his family to Watsonville in 1963, where he lived for 59 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all.

Mehl’s Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

