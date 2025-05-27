Betty Jean Phillips, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, leaving a legacy of dedication to family, a strong work ethic, and a passion for her hobbies. She was 87 years old.

Born to Harold Hunt and Ruby Nielsen in Cortez, Colorado, in 1937, Betty grew up on her grandfather’s ranch in Dolores, Colorado, surrounded by her seven loving uncles and her younger brothers, Bill and Dean. This upbringing on the ranch instilled in her a deep appreciation for family and resilience that would define her life.

In 1954, Betty married Aaron Richard Phillips, embarking on a journey that would lead them to San Luis Obispo County in 1955. Their first child, Jeff, was born there. The family later moved to Morro Bay, where they were blessed with two daughters, Lorelei and Eileen, creating many cherished memories together. The family eventually settled in Atascadero, where Betty lived in the same cherished home for over 50 years.

Betty was a dedicated professional, working for a bank before transitioning to a long and successful career in accounting. Her commitment was remarkable, as she did not retire until the age of 80.

Beyond her professional life, Betty was a woman of many talents and interests. She found joy in crafting, gardening, crocheting, and ceramics. However, her true passion lay in family history. She spent countless hours researching and compiling binders filled with the rich tapestry of her family’s past, leaving an invaluable treasure for future generations.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked in the Family Search Center and spent many years teaching youth in Primary and Sunday School classes.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers (Albert, Delbert, Bill, and Dean), and her devoted husband, Aaron. She is survived by her three children, Jeff (Stacey), Lorelei, and Eileen (Jerry); her seven grandchildren; and her three great-grandchildren, who will continue to carry on her spirit and love for family.

Betty’s family wishes to thank the staff of Paso Robles Senior Living, who lovingly cared for Betty during the last few years of her life. They provided much happiness and joy, allowing Betty to continue her love of crafts and fellowship with others.

Graveside services will be held on May 29 at 10 AM at Atascadero Pine Mountain Cemetery.

