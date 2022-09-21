Edward L Winnewisser died peacefully at his home on September 11, 2022, in Atascadero, California, at the age of 98. Ed was born on September 2, 1924, in Stamford, Connecticut. He was best known for his positive attitude, always keeping busy, and his hard work ethic, but most importantly, he was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

At a young age, Ed began developing his love for trains and bowling. During his high school years, before heading to school, Ed delivered mail and would start a fire in the local train station to warm the building before it opened. After school, he sold tickets at the train station and then made his way to the bowling alley in the evenings to set pins.

After graduating high school, Ed joined the Army. He was shipped overseas to aid in the clean-up of Europe toward the end of World War II. During this time, his sister Janet gifted him with a harmonica which he taught himself to play.

Ed joined the Air Force branch of the military in 1947, just as it was created, specializing as a communications technician. While serving in Long Island, he met his wife Pat at a USO dance. The two enjoyed dancing together throughout their 55 years of marriage.

Ed finished his military career at Vandenberg Air Force Base after serving for 20 years, then moved his family to Santa Barbara, CA. He worked for the next 20 years for GTE.

Ed didn’t wait until retirement to enjoy life. He was a member of multiple bowling leagues, traveled many miles on the Amtrak, was active in his children’s schools, and was involved with the Boy Scouts. He regularly visited with friends over a cup of coffee, often offering to pick up the tab. Ed enjoyed playing his harmonica at St William’s Catholic Church in the worship band and played at the weddings of all of his grandchildren. He’s most famous for his harmonica appearance with the magic piano at Chicago Union Station.

Ed took great pride in the fact that he built his own 7.5 gauge 060 steam engine. He was a member of the Goleta Valley Railroad Club and Bittercreek & Western. He took many trips with good friends to visit railroad clubs all over the U.S. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren enjoyed many rides over the years. Ed was always seen around town sporting his railroad hat and overalls. A true train buff.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents Leighton and Emily Winnewisser, sister Janet, granddaughter Faron, and his wife, Pat. He is survived by his sister Joyce, his four children and their spouses, Karen (Randy), Ed (Sara), Steve (Jennifer), and Mary (Hank), nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St Williams Catholic Church, Atascadero, on September 26 at 12:00 pm.

