Charles David Bakeman lost his battle with a lengthy illness Wednesday, September 14, 2022. He was born on March 18, 1934, in Taft, California. He was born to Andrew and Francis Bakeman.

After graduating from Paso Robles High School, he attended Stanford University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering and playing center on their football team. He transferred to Cal Poly and graduated with a Mechanical Engineering Degree. He obtained his Masters Degree in Industrial Engineering at Purdue University.

Charles joined the Army, where he and his family lived in Virginia, Georgia, Indiana, France, Germany, Kansas, and California. He also served his country in Greenland and in Vietnam and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel serving 20 years. He was too humble to boast about his medals. After retiring, he started a custom home business in California, where he built their dream home. They later settled in Sun Lakes, Arizona, following several family members and lived there happily for over 35 years. He designed and built a second custom home on the golf course in the White Mountains.

He was always working on a project to include building decks for family members, custom bookcases, a pool table, a playhouse for his grandchildren, picture frames showcasing his family a dark room, and countless others. He loved to travel the world with his wife, and spending summers golfing and fly fishing in the White Mountains.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, sons Brent (Christie), Mark (Cindy) and daughter Julie (Lara) and Grandchildren, Lee, Melissa, Wendy, Amber, Laren, Cole and Taylor, and great- grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Bakeman, mothers, June and Francis Bakeman, and brother Andy Bakeman.

Even though he had an accomplished and rewarding career, Charles would say his greatest accomplishment was being a Husband, Dad, and devoted Grandfather. He had a witty sense of humor and was always ready for a celebration. He spent his last years golfing with great friends at Cottonwood and Ocotillo Golf Club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...