Mike T. Caldwell, age 60, of Sevierville, TN, formerly Templeton, CA, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1962, in Paso Robles, CA.

Mike was an entertainer. He was a former music director and a featured instrumentalist at Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, for the last 25 years. He was also a former member of the Coal Miner Band. Mike toured with Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Box Car Willie, and several other notable acts.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, James Patrick Caldwell, and his mother, Betty (Mann) Caldwell.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Caldwell; ex-wives, Kelly (Souders) Gardner of Portland, OR, Diana (Platt) Caldwell of Frankston, TX; son, Michael P. Caldwell (Wisnu Weinstock) of Portland, OR; step-sons, Riley Gentry (Paige Christopher) of Sevierville, TN, David Lurker (Keiliah Calloway) of Saint Martinville, LA, Derek Lurker (Kaitlyn Cogan) of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Gavin, Hayley, Chase, Catelyn, Carter, Abigail; brothers, Tomas Caldwell of Lodi, CA, James Caldwell (Seth LaLonde) of San Francisco, CA, Casey Caldwell of Albany, NY; sisters, Kathleen Caldwell of Denton, TX, Patricia Harris of Templeton, CA, Jane Sumner (Patrick) of Paso Robles, CA; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Robin Rossi of Montclair, NJ, Brenda Breheny (Paul) of Hopatcong, NJ; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the William Rosebush Youth Scholarship Fund, Society for Preservation and Advancement of Harmonica (SPAH, Inc.), P. O. Box 551381, Dallas, TX 75355.

Friends may pay their respects from 11 AM to 7 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023, in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. The family will be present from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM. A Livestream of this service will be available via Mike’s obituary page on the Atchley Funeral Homes website. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

