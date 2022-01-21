Gary M. Larson, 84, passed away on December 22, 2021. Gary was born April 14, 1937, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Atascadero High School and graduated from the University of Redlands in California.

He served 20 years in the U. S. Marine Corps, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Gary flew attack jets and helicopters and earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses while serving on his second tour in Vietnam. After retirement, Gary returned to Atascadero, California, where he flew for a commuter Airline, managed the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, and served on the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Gary was an avid golfer for many years and later enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge, attaining the status of Silver Life Master.

Gary met and married Johnelle Zook Larson while attending the University of Redlands. They had two children, Susan and Cheryl. He was predeceased by his parents, Myron and Stella, and is survived by his wife, Johnelle, two daughters, Susan and Cheryl, his brother David and his granddaughter, Lindsey.

