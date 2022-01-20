Joseph Dwight Kuhnle, from Shandon, CA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 63. Joe was born on March 10, 1958, a 4th generation rancher, a cowboy, and a real estate broker having his own company, Joe Kuhnle Real Estate. He graduated from Shandon High School in 1976 and continued his college education at West Hills Junior College, and competed on the rodeo team before coming back to help run the family ranch.

He was a member of the Rancheros Vistadores, SLO County Cattleman’s Association, and the National Cattleman’s Association. Joe loved to team rope and watch his granddaughters compete in rodeo. He was also a musician, and he loved to write songs and play guitar. He was a family man, cherished every moment with his family and with his friends. Joe loved the western heritage and took pride in his family history as well as history in the Paso Robles and Shandon area.

He had a smile that lit up a room and was so full of life. He will be deeply missed by many, but his memories will live on with the impact he had on others.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Russell Kuhnle, mother, Frances Kuhnle, brother, Charles, and sister Mary. Joe is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna, daughter Kaylee Baxley (Clay), son JD Kuhnle, two granddaughters, Shaylee and Cheyenne Baxley, and his siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held in early Spring 2022.

