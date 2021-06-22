Friday, November 27, Jack Pershing Morehouse passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family at the age of 102.

Jack was born in Paso Robles to Ambert Carmi “Bert” Morehouse and Florence May Heaton. He was the second youngest of 9. He graduated from Paso Robles High. Then on April 15, 1940, he married Lois Cook of Creston and had four sons, Ron, Don, Jack, and Ricky.

In 1944 he served in the Army during WWII and was stationed in New Guinea, Philippines, and Japan. In 1955 he moved his family to Merced and joined the Carpenters Local Union #52 until he retired.

He loved visiting with family at the Easter Reunions and his Birthday parties. He would enjoy spending time in his shop farting around (as he would say). There was nothing Jack couldn’t fix or build. He was such a kind, sweet and funny man and we will miss him so very much. We all have many happy and beautiful memories to hold in our hearts for many years. He was dearly loved and a blessing to all of us.

Jack is preceded in death by his father Bert, his mother May, his wife Lois, his son Ricky, his five brothers Larry, Elmer, David, Ray, Kenny, three sisters Evelyn Cryer, Marian Saurett, Doris Smith, and great-great-grandson Noeh Scott.

Jack is survived by his three sons: Ron Morehouse of Modesto, Don & (Kate) Morehouse of Montrose, CO, Jack D Morehouse of Merced. 4 grandchildren: Lorna Morehouse of Merced, Jack “Stinger” Morehouse of Merced, Kenny Morehouse of CO, Ricky & (Denise) Morehouse of UT. 10 great-grandchildren: Stephen & Sara Fierro, Justin Fierro, Jackilyn Morehouse & Alex Burnhart, Jack Weston Morehouse & Katie, Kaden Morehouse, Daniel Morehouse, Lexi Morehouse, Victoria Johnson, Rebecca Morehouse, Jessica Morehouse. 7 great-great-grandchildren: Jessie, Violet, Kadie, Brody, Jack Cameron, Billy, Veronica, and beloved friends Dania, Daniela, Mellissa, Desi Jr, Desi Sr Duran.

Services will be held Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 am at the Paso Robles Cemetery, and Celebration Of Life will be held at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge following the graveside services.

