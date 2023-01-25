Marta Crawford (79) of Paso Robles passed away New Year’s Day surrounded by family at Sutter Amador Hospital in Jackson, CA. While on a trip to that area, she suffered a rupture of a previously undiscovered brain aneurism that caused insurmountable damage.

Born in Los Angeles to Carlos and Guadalupe Vaca in 1943, she spent most of her life in Southern California before moving to the Central Coast to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Once settled in, she quickly fell in love with the area and dreamed of living in Cambria, her favorite local city to visit.

Marta established deep roots in the community and volunteered with various local organizations, including the CHP Templeton office, the Paso Robles Senior Center, and the local Veterans Hall. A fun-loving spirit, she was a woman about town and enjoyed attending her various volunteer engagements, going to her weekly exercise class, and eating at her favorite local restaurants with friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, her brother Carlos, and her niece Sandra. She is survived by her daughter Paula, her grandchildren Nicole (Niki) and Noelle, her sisters Chris and Maggie, her nieces Gloria, Deanna, and Debbie, and her beloved dog Monkey (a.k.a Weenie).

She will be deeply missed, and her family encourages anyone who knew her to raise a gin and tonic (her favorite) in her honor.

