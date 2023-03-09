Salinas Valley Native Richard Peter Morgantini, 93, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born January 23, 1930, in Greenfield, California, to Charles and Mary Morgantini.

He graduated from King City High School in 1947, where he was active in FFA and achieved the status of State Farmer. Prior to beginning his farming career, Richard served in the United States Navy in a combat construction battalion. He farmed for over 65 years, and he enjoyed restoring old tractors.

He was first elected to the Monterey County Board of Education in 1979, serving 28 years. Prior to that, he served on the Soledad School Board for 12 years. Richard was a grower in the southern Salinas Valley and served on the Board of Directors of several agricultural-related associations and organizations. He served for 12 years on the Farmers Home Administration, a Monterey County committee. For two terms, he was a Board Member of the Pacific Coast Farm Credit system. He also served on the Board of Directors of the California Beet Growers Association, District Seven. He was on the California Dry Bean Advisory Board and a member of the Lima Bean Council. He also served on the Monterey County Water Resource Agency for six years, was a 4-H leader, was a parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Gonzales, served on the Bishop’s Committee, and was a member of the American Legion Post 32, Soledad.

Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Morgantini; children, Richard Wayne (Kerry) and Lisa Anne Davis (Chris); grandchildren, Mary and Nicholas Anthony, Jonathan, Matthew, Christopher, and Kathryn Morgantini; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Ellen Brown, and brother, Charles (Sonny) Morgantini.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you would consider making a donation in honor of Richard to the California FFA Foundation, PO Box 186, Galt, CA 95632-0186; Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 1720, Paso Robles, CA; or to a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel, 429 Bassett St. in King City.

For more information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831)385-5400, www.EFS-Cares@yahoo.com

