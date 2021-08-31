Margaret was born to Maurice and Ruth Legeas on July 16, 1927, in Detroit, Michigan.

The Legeas family moved to San Francisco, California, where Margaret and her older sister, Lorna, spent their childhood and teenage years.

At the conclusion of World War II, Margaret married her high school sweetheart, Bill Harper. They moved to Newport Beach, California, to raise their family.

Upon retirement, Bill and Margaret called Templeton home. They farmed walnuts and cherries. Margaret was an accomplished tennis player and an avid reader.

Margaret is survived by her three children and their spouses: Katie (Dutch), Nichols, Victoria (Joseph), Marchica, and David (Maryjean) Harper. She leaves seven grandchildren: Brent, Julie, Rachel, Lauren, Ryan, Stephen, Trevor, and seven great-grandsons.

Margaret’s wish was to have a private celebration of her life.

A life well lived on her terms.

