Thomas Ellis Taylor, a longtime resident of Paso Robles, died on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes. He was born in 1946 in San Diego, the youngest of four children to William “Bill” and Rachel Taylor.

In 1951 the family moved to Paso Robles, where Bill was engaged in the shoe business of Otto and Iris Zimmerman before he and Rachel bought the company from them. Tom would later join them in this business, years later taking over the W. H. Taylor Shoe Co. after his father retired. Earlier in his career, he worked as a butcher, but Tom was best known as a Realtor/Broker in San Luis Obispo County.

In March of 2020, he suffered a significant stroke from which he recovered and had a new zest for life. He recently volunteered at the Pioneer Museum and was a Member of the Paso Robles Senior Citizen Advisory Committee.

Tom spent most of his life in Paso Robles, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1964. After high school, he served a short stint in the Navy, then married Sue Simonsen. They were married from 1965 to 1991 and had two sons: Kevin of Santa Barbara and Jason of Paso Robles.

He leaves behind his children: Kevin and his wife Jo, Jason and his wife Nancy; five grandchildren: Erika, Brittani, Emily, Nathan, and Jake, and six great-grandchildren: Anika, Brayden, Owen, AJ, Connor, and Jaylyn.

He is also survived by his sister Karen Cary of Visalia, Sister-in-law Roxanna Taylor of Atascadero, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rachel, as well as his older brothers Henry “Hank” and Dennis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Paso Robles Downtown City Park on September 25, 2021, from 11 am to 1 pm. Any donations in his memory are lovingly directed to the Pioneer Museum.

