SOUTH SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Local community members and business leaders are invited to apply for Class III of Leadership South County, a nine-month, community-focused leadership development program dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering tomorrow’s business and community leaders. This program will help individuals develop the knowledge, skills, and confidence to take their leadership skills to the next level while fostering meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals dedicated to making a positive difference in the community.

The program from South County Chambers of Commerce includes a three-day, two-night retreat as well as nine once-a-month day sessions that offer focused leadership training, exciting behind-the-scenes tours, and engaging conversations with local leaders. The Leadership Retreat is planned for January 14-16, 2022, at the Lodge at Oak Creek Ranch in Santa Margarita. Leadership day sessions are scheduled for the first Friday of the month from February 2022 through October 2022.

Community focus areas include business and manufacturing, arts and education, recreation and tourism, housing, wine and agriculture, environmental sustainability, nonprofit organizations, government, and regional cooperation.

Leadership development topics include purpose, vision, and values; goal setting and execution; effective communication; performance management; inclusion and diversity; leading change; appreciation and celebration; increasing productivity; and leadership mindset and habits.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Applications are due Sept. 30. Apply here, or call (805) 489-1488. Stay connected with Leadership South County via their webpage and social media channels:

