Patti Hamilton died July 2021 at Twin Cities Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Paden City, West Virginia, on March 18, 1929, and moved to California in 1945 at the age of 16 with her parents Winnie and Russ, and her 14-year-old sister Carol, all predeceasing Patti.

She met and married Richard “Dick” Hamilton in Long Beach, CA, in 1948 and moved to Santa Paula, CA, to raise their family, Kathryn Bullard (Thom), Robert Hamilton (Karen), and Ronald Hamilton (Lisa). In 1971 they moved to Paso Robles and bought acres on Adelaida Road.

Patti was very active in our community, serving as Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce President (as did her husband Dick and their son Ron) and was Country News Woman of the Year. She sold real estate for over 30 years and found time in her busy schedule to play with her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Patti also served on many boards and committees and fundraising committees.

A memorial service will be held at the Paso Robles Cemetery Chapel Friday, September 17, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lumina Alliance, 51 Zaca Lane, Ste 150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

