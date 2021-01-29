Julian Alexander Morinini entered into eternal life on Friday, January 22, 2021, in Paso Robles, California. He and his wife, Sharon, have resided in their lovely neighborhood home in Paso Robles for the last 12 years.

He was born in King City, California, on August 14, 1937, to Aquilino and Mariann “Annie” Morinini. Julian grew up on the family ranch in Greenfield, California. He attended Greenfield Elementary School and King City High School, where he was very popular and head cheerleader for the Mustangs. Alongside his siblings, he assisted with ranch work and worked part-time during his teens at Tiny’s Market in Greenfield. Following high school graduation, he enlisted and served in the Navy. After he served in the military, Julian returned to Tiny’s Market and enrolled in butchering school in Toledo, Ohio, to expand his butchering skills. He later purchased Azcona’s Market in Greenfield and became known for his father’s version of “Morinini Swiss Sausage,” a tradition carried on by his brother, Leno.

Julian will be remembered for being one of the best bartenders in Central California through his ownership of Nina’s Cantina in King City, California, and the Buckhorn Saloon in North Fork, California, where his wife Sharon and family lived for many years prior to returning to South Monterey County. Many would-be amazed at how quickly he would remember their drinks and the generous spirit of the conversation.

Among his many talents, he was an amazing cook. His love for his family’s Swiss heritage showed through in his skills in making polenta and stew or his renowned gnocchi and cioppino always accompanied with his rendition of unique pie creations and, more recently, his rum cakes, which he willingly and generously provided for family and friends. The family aspires to replicate his recipes and use his famous motto’ cooking is all in the imagination’. It would be hard to find anything Julian prepared that was not delicious, imaginative, and made with love.

Julian was a compassionate and kind individual who was gifted with a generous heart, as shown by his decision to help others as an organ donor. He was a voracious reader who loved mysteries, biographies, and nonfiction books. Julian also loved country music, especially Willie Nelson, and enjoyed watching NBA games rooting for his favorite team, the Lakers. He was a great storyteller, showing a sharp wit while sharing a lifetime of memories and experiences.

His sister recently found a quote that encapsulates Julian: “When I stand before God at the end of my life – I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say ‘I used everything you gave me.’”

Julian is survived by his wife Sharon; daughters Julianne (Ken), Melanie, Lisa (Kreg), Lori (Larry), and Tami. His grandchildren J.T (Alexandria), Aleck (Kiley), Nick, Carson, Cameron, Kyler, Ainsley, Colt, Jesse, and Riker; and his great-grandchildren Maci, Tinley, Isla, and Grayson. He is also survived by his brothers Arthur and Leno (Linda), and sister, Esther. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten by those left behind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aquilino and Annie; his brother-in-law, Barney; his son-in-law, Kenny; and his nephew, Tim.

Donations can be made to Wounded Warriors WCO Project (www.HonorWarriors.org) or Mission San Antonio de Padua (www.preservemissionsanantonio.org).

Due to the current pandemic situation, memorial plans are pending.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

