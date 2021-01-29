Proverbs 6:16-19, Exodus 20:16, Ephesians 4:15

By Dr. Gary M. Barker

Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

I’m so thankful that my parents raised me, to tell the truth in all circumstances. I was severely disciplined whenever I got caught lying. My mother said that if I grew up and became a habitual liar, I would become a worthless person. The basis of any meaningful and valuable relationship is trust, which is based upon telling the truth and being honest.

The Bible clearly teaches that God loves the truth and hates a lying tongue (Proverbs 6:16-19).

The wiseman Solomon lists seven things that are an abomination or things that God hates. Two of the seven are “a lying tongue” and “a false witness who speaks lies.” The great lawgiver Moses who gave his people God’s law in the ten commandments, wrote: “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.” God knows that lying and bearing false witness will hurt and destroy every personal relationship that one could have.

The apostle Paul instructed the Ephesian believers to be “speaking the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). Telling the truth is a manifestation of love, while lying is a manifestation of hate. Love desires to edify and encourage while hate attempts to ruin and destroy.

As a Christian, God expects me to always tell the truth and never lie. Lying is a sin against both God and the person being lied about. As a Rotarian, I’m committed to control my behavior by the Rotary Four-Way Test. The first commitment is to ask myself in everything I say and do: “Is it the truth?”

We know that telling the truth is the basis for honest and trustworthy business dealings.

I have written these things in order to apply these truths to two separate circumstances. In my personal opinion and judgment, it has been so very slanderous and untruthful to impeach President Donald J. Trump (Both the past impeachment and current one). This is motivated by hate and not love. I believe the current impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection is both unconstitutional and false. This action will only cause greater division in our country. On the other hand, I sincerely believe that President Trump lost the election to Joe Biden. The “Big Lie” that Trump won the election because it was fraudulent is truly a lie.

As a Republican who supported and voted for President Trump, I believe it is truthful to say he lost the election.

President Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, clearly stated that election fraud had occurred but not to the degree that would change the results of the election. I truly wish that President Trump would have humbly admitted defeat.

I do not believe it is true to continue to say that President Trump won the election. We need to humbly admit and agree to the truth no matter how much we dislike it.

We should be in the fear of God’s judgment when we perpetuate falsehood. Lying is an abomination to God. God will always bless, honor, and promote people and policies that are truthful.

