Phillip J. Sexton passed away on May 9, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Robbie Sexton; his son, Luke Sexton (wife Kari); daughter, Kyle Heskett (husband Jordan); and five beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Sexton, sister, Barbara Petway, Aunt Barbara Brinkley, Uncle Jack and Aunt Harriett Nichols, and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Phil was born in 1954 to Robert and Geraldine Sexton in Downey, CA, raised in Brea, CA, and graduated from Brea Olinda High School in 1972. After graduating from Cal Poly Pomona in 1978 with a degree in accounting, Phil began his career at Deloitte, Haskins and Sells, where, in January 1978, he met his future wife, Robbie, while they were both interns.

In 1985, Phil and Robbie were married in Northridge, CA, and, in 1986, welcomed their first child, Luke. In 1989, shortly after the birth of their daughter, Kyle, the family moved to Atascadero, CA, where Phil subsequently opened the Phillip J. Sexton CPA firm. For many years, he attended Atascadero Bible Church and then Cornerstone Community Church and was the Central Coast Youth for Christ Board Chairman for 30 years. Phil loved the Lord, his family, friends, clients, and his motorcycle!

The Memorial Service for Phil will be Saturday, June 7, at 11:00 AM, at Cornerstone Community Church, 9685 Morro Road, Atascadero.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Coast Youth for Christ, PO Box 1667, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406.

