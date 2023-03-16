Linda Joyce Silveira, 75, of Greenfield, passed away at her home with her husband Danny by her side.

SERVICE INFORMATION:

A Private Memorial for family and close friends will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Eddington Funeral Chapel.

The public is invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the Orradre Building of the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St. in King City.

MORE INFORMATION WILL FOLLOW.

For more information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

