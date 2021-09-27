On Sunday, September 12, 2021, Mary Lee Russell went home to be with the Lord and to be reunited with her beloved husband, Donald. Mary was born on May 14, 1941, in Alma, West Virginia.

The best years of Mary’s life began when she met Donald, the love of her life. They were married in 1959 in Ohio and two years later were blessed with their daughter JoAnne. Shortly after, they welcomed Donald Jr. and decided to relocate to California. Once there, they welcomed Tina Ronald.

Mary took pride in being a homemaker and mother and grandmother and always having an open house for anyone who stopped by. She was renowned for always having a hot meal, be it her famous stew or a huge pot of spaghetti. She was willing to take in anyone and treat them like family. Her house was home to so many, including 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary was a down-to-earth woman who appreciated the simple pleasures in life. She and her beloved Donald looked forward to their summer trips to Ohio to visit family and concerts and summer nights at the Midstate Fair. She loved reading; she especially loved reading the Bible, Guideposts, and Nora Roberts novels. All of her grandchildren knew; her day started with CMT, The Price is Right, and The Young and the Restless. Mary and Donald (Grandma and Pap PapPap) could be found supporting all of their grandkid’s sporting events and loved Friday night high school football games. Of all of her teams, she was the most loyal to her Raiders.

For her family and everyone who loved her like family, she will be truly missed.

