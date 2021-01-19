Margarita Santiago, AKA “Susana Hernandez,” who was a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a grandma, and a friend, passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2020, at Twin Cities Community Hospital; she was 48.

Margarita was born on December 10, 1972, to Maria Becerra and Jesus Santiago in Mexico. She went on to be raised in Paso Robles, Ca. She worked at Houge Grips for a couple of years and many more at Genuine Aircraft. At the time of her passing, she provided in-home health care as an IHSS worker.

She was one of 8 siblings and will be forever loved and be missed by all of us. Margarita spent the past 20 plus years with the love of her life Oscar Veliz. She is survived by her six children Anthony, Edward, Ricardo, Elisa, Monika, and Angela, her loving mother Maria, her four sisters Ana, Elisa, Connie, Alicia and her three brothers Juan, Maximo, and Samuel, her nieces Felicia, Cecilia, Sunshine, Yvonna, Serena, Rosaley, Krysta, Mia, Layla and Reyleen, her nephews Adrian, Gabriel, Jacob, Moses, Elias, Anthony her two grandbabies A.J and Blessing as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and her uncle.

A celebration of her life will be held on January 23, at 4 pm at Victory Outreach at 2919 Union Rd in Paso Robles, Ca. In lieu of flowers, condolences and donations can be mailed to P.O. 2668 Paso Robles, Ca 93447

